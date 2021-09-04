CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1

By A.J. Maciejewski
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation 2 was home to many unforgettable RPGs and you can now enjoy 2 long-lost treasures thanks to Prinny's new collection. Out of the 2 featured games, Phantom Brave is the more well-known one as it's been ported to other consoles since its initial release such as Wii and PC. I still own it on PSP and was quite happy when it was announced for Switch as it'll now get more attention which it deserves. Anyway, it stars a bubbly girl named Marona who was raised by a phantom after her parents perished in battle and she has the ability to combine souls with certain objects which is known as Confining and this plays a huge role in the battle system.

Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Phantom Flow guide — Shoden and Okuden challenges

We’re entering the tail end of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 update, but miHoYo has added a new activity for players to try out. It’s called Phantom Flow, an event that takes place in an arena. There are some similarities to Contending Tides, but there are also some slight tweaks. Here’s our Genshin Impact Phantom Flow event guide to help you with the Shoden and Okuden challenges, as well as various difficulty modes.
RetailPosted by
Android Police

One of the best indie real-time strategy games released in the last few years lands on Android today

Back in June, the release date for the Android port of Northgard was revealed in a YouTube trailer. This popular indie strategy game had already made its way to iOS in April but is only just now landing on Android. Despite the late arrival, the Android port is pretty good, offering acceptable performance, a reworked UI for touchscreen play, and there's even optional DLC available for those looking to extend the Northgard's RTS gameplay. It's an acceptable port that should offer hours of fun, and it's currently on sale for 30% off.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Release Date Presented At E3 2021

Players can finally catch another collection of demons. Save the world ? Condemn him to chaos? Like the other games Shin megami tensei being an indicator, we will have the same systems and structures returning to the Nintendo Switch. The ambitions of god and man collide amid the horrors of...
Video GamesIGN

Collectibles

If you need some help finding the trickier items, or just need a simple checklist to get you through each level, check out the Collectibles Checklist page of this wiki. There will be some levels where you won't be able to grab every item your first time through. Don't worry! The Brain Tumbler in Sasha's Lab will let you revisit every mind level you've completed, so you can return to each area to do a more thorough search.
Video Gamesmobilemodegaming.com

Space Shooter – Discover How To Get Gems

Fans of old-school space shooter-adventure games are always looking out for a new game to get their hands on. I’ve been in search of one ever since I first encountered similar games like Galaga when I was a child. Fortunately, developer OneSoft has released a new game that brings the...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Reveals Gold Reshiram & Charizard Premium Collection

A few days ago, news came out that the Pokémon TCG was finally rolling out some of the Gold Tag Team GX cards from the Japanese high-class set Tag Team GX All-Stars that had never been produced in English. The first of these products was the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection which contains a shocker of a card. This is a major surprise, and not the first shocked from a previous era emerging in the current Sword & Shield block in 2021. Earlier this month, the 2021 version of the Trainer's Toolkit surprised collectors and players alike by including two SM (Sun & Moon) Black Star Promos. Now, another of these Tag Team Premium Collections has been announced, and this is going to be a major one. The Pokémon TCG: Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection will release in November 2021.
Video GamesGematsu

This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon, No More Heroes III, more

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon for PlayStation 4 and Switch, and No More Heroes III for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Other notable new titles due out this week include the Switch and PC versions of The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, and the PC version of Labyrinth of Touhou: Gensoukyo and the Heaven-Piercing Tree.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Watch a Warhammer 40,000 animation from Warhammer+ free for a limited time

When it was first rumored that Games Workshop were planning a streaming service, it seemed like kind of a naff deal. We've already got too many TV subscriptions, who wants to sign up for another one? (Even if it did end up providing a refuge for all the fan animators GW hired before the updated IP guidelines cracked down on them?) But Warhammer+ turned out to be more than Netflix with orks, providing access to an archive of magazines and ebooks, in-house hobby shows, premium access to official events, exclusive minis, apps, and so on.
Hobbieswegotthiscovered.com

10 Extremely Valuable Pokémon TCG Cards

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has been entertaining fans since the late 90s. Over 25 years we’ve seen many thousands of cards printed in both Japanese and English. A select few of those cards went on to become valuable collectibles. Let’s take a look at the rarest of the rare.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Arrives November, Special Edition Owners Get Free Creation Club Content Including Survival Mode

Ten years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released for PS3. Two years later, the Legendary Edition was released with all three of the DLC expansions. This was followed in 2016 by the Special Edition for PS4 before the game headed into VR territory with a separate release in 2017. And that’s just on PlayStation, not taking into account the myriad other platforms the game is on, including an Amazon Alexa version. If you’re one of the few gamers who doesn’t own one of these different versions of the game—or if you just want to jump back in yet again—you’ll get another chance to own it with the Skyrim Anniversary Edition that’s due to be released in November.
Video GamesSiliconera

Vishnu Commands Light and Darkness in Shin Megami Tensei V

Today’s daily demon digest video for Shin Megami Tensei V focused on Vishnu, who is one of the principal deities of Hinduism. Vishnu is the being who creates, protects, and transforms the universe. In this game, Vishnu is a member of the Deity race. The mythological Vishnu can create Avatars such as Rama to protect the Earth when there is trouble.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Monster Train First Class launches on Nintendo Switch

Good Shepherd Entertainment and indie developer Shiny Shoe have released the hit roguelike deck-building card battler Monster Train First Class on Nintendo Switch. Monster Train First Class includes the full base game, “The Last Divinity” DLC, and tons of bonus cards, units and gameplay features added since the game’s original release.
ComicsPolygon

Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle comic plays it too safe for a diversifying audience

I’m not sure if you were aware, but in the grim darkness of Warhammer 40,000’s far future there is only war. Despite the billions of mortal soldiers prosecuting that war, the camera more often than not lingers on the Space Marines. Over the years they’ve become the poster boys for an assortment of millennia-long attempted counter-genocides. But there are also nuns — very, very violent nuns — and this week those fightin’ nuns get their own comic book.

