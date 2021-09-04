Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1

PlayStation 2 was home to many unforgettable RPGs and you can now enjoy 2 long-lost treasures thanks to Prinny's new collection. Out of the 2 featured games, Phantom Brave is the more well-known one as it's been ported to other consoles since its initial release such as Wii and PC. I still own it on PSP and was quite happy when it was announced for Switch as it'll now get more attention which it deserves. Anyway, it stars a bubbly girl named Marona who was raised by a phantom after her parents perished in battle and she has the ability to combine souls with certain objects which is known as Confining and this plays a huge role in the battle system.