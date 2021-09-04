CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

The AP Top 25 Fared

Titusville Herald
 8 days ago

No. 1. Alabama (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Miami, Saturday. No. 2. Oklahoma (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Saturday. No. 3. Clemson (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Georgia, Saturday. No. 4. Ohio State (1-0) beat Minnesota, 45-31. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon,...

College Sports
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight's game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It's one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee fan did the dumbest thing during Pittsburgh game

Tennessee is 1-0 under Josh Heupel, beating Bowling Green last Thursday. On Saturday, the Vols are hosting Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic and hold a 13-7 lead in the second quarter. And, apparently, now they're ready to take on the No. 1 team in the country. At least that's...
Florida State
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football's Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
College Sports
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There's no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn't get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio State
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they've been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school's beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Ohio State
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Ohio State Football

Ohio State's defense has been so disappointing this afternoon against Oregon that not even LeBron James can put a positive spin on their performance. During the second half of today's game, James had a message for the Buckeyes' defense. He admit that it's going to be a rough film session for Kerry Coombs' crew this Sunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Extent of Alabama's Will Anderson's injury revealed, per report

Will Anderson left Alabama's game against Mercer on Saturday afternoon after suffering an apparent knee injury. The injury occurred when a Mercer lineman went low on him for a block, hitting Anderson's knee with his helmet. As you can see below, the photos of the play look painful. And, indeed,...
Ohio State
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State's Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday's thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners' flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks' turn. A small rubber duck was...
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It's our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it's our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Ohio State
The Lantern

Football: Coombs answers criticism following Oregon loss

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs walks off the field before the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Questions surrounded the Buckeyes and their defensive scheme after they allowed over 300 passing yards per game last season — the most in the Big Ten Conference.
Texas Sports

Football climbs to No. 15 in AP Top 25

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Football moved up six spots to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 following Saturday's season-opening victory over No. 23 Louisiana at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns also checked in at No. 15 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Michigan State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan's New Uniform

Michigan's football program has some of the most-classic uniforms in all of college football. The Wolverines will apparently be rocking a new look on Saturday, though. According to social media posts from the Wolverines' team account, Jim Harbaugh's program will be rocking an all-blue uniform. Michigan showed off the uniform...
nevadasportsnet.com

Murray's AP Top 25: Iowa, Oregon score big wins, move into top five

Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 63 voters in the college football AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Iowa: Iowa was our team "on the rise" last week and makes it back-to-back honors (with an honorable mention to Oregon). The Hawkeyes' dominance over rival Iowa State continued Saturday with a sixth straight win with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line. Iowa scored a 27-17 win over No. 9 Iowa State, one week after beating No. 17 Indiana, 34-6. Iowa's defense is nasty, and so is the Hawkeyes' résumé. I moved Iowa from No. 7 to No. 3 on my ballot. Also moving into the top five is Oregon at No. 4 (up from No. 12) after a 31-24 win at Ohio State, one of the nation's most impressive early-season victories, especially considering the Ducks were playing without star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Oregon: 2021 game preview and prediction

After beating Minnesota 45-31 in Minneapolis last Thursday, Ohio State will return to Columbus this week for their home opener. The Buckeyes will welcome the Oregon Ducks to Columbus in one of the marquee non-conference games of the college football season. This will mark the start of the 100th season of football at Ohio Stadium.

