UNC drops season opener on first half and offensive line futility
The fact that Carolina had a chance to march down the field and tie the game against Virginia Tech in the closing minutes of their season opener is not a testament to anything particularly inspiring the Tar Heel offense did. Instead, the Heels were simply trying to walk through the door that the Hokies had left open since they called off the dogs late in the first half. What happened after that was a series of unforced errors that will have the potential to haunt this team as they try to win the ACC Coastal.www.tarheelblog.com
