Hokies fall to North Florida in five sets

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – The Virginia Tech volleyball team was unable to hold off host North Florida in the night cap of the UNF Invitational, falling in five sets. The Hokies and Ospreys traded sets, as North Florida took the deciding fifth set 16-14. North Florida started off strong, winning the first set 25-15. The Ospreys registered 13 kills and a .286 attack percentage in the first compared to only four kills by the Hokies. Anna Butler was the leader for North Florida with four kills.