A’s Starling Marte removed from game after getting hit in head with pitch

By Shayna Rubin The Mercury News (TNS)
 8 days ago

Oakland A’s outfielder Starling Marte was removed from Friday’s game after being hit in the head with a pitch by Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alex Manoah. The ball hit the brim of Marte’s helmet. Marte stayed in the game, taking his base and scoring on Matt Olson’s RBI double...

