Hany Mukhtar scores twice, Nashville beats NYCFC 3-1

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored a in each half and Nashville beat New York City FC 3-1 on Friday night in the first meeting between the clubs. Nashville, with a 9-2-11 record, is unbeaten in 15 home matches, including the playoffs, for the longest active streak in MLS. New York City is winless in six road games, but it’s home winning streak is at seven. Valentín Castellanos scored in the 90th minute for NYCFC.

