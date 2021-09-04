Galt Officer Injured In Head-On Crash That Killed Partner Released From Hospital

GALT (CBS13) — A Galt police officer severely injured in a crash that killed her partner has been released from the hospital.

Officer Kapri Herrera has been in the ICU for nearly two weeks after her patrol car was hit head-on along Highway 99 north of Galt.

“We want to thank everyone who showed their unwavering support, offered prayers, and positive thoughts throughout Officer Herrera’s hospital stay. We cannot express our gratitude enough,” the Galt Police Department shared in a Facebook post.

The crash happened as Herrera and her partner, Officer Harminder Grewal, were headed to assist with the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County.

Officer Grewal died last week in the hospital.

His funeral will be held on September 13.