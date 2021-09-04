Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP brings data access and management capabilities to AWS cloud
Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, a new storage service that allows customers to launch and run complete, fully managed NetApp ONTAP file systems in the cloud for the first time. ONTAP is NetApp’s file system technology that has traditionally powered on-premises network-attached storage (NAS) and provides a widely adopted set of data access and management capabilities.www.helpnetsecurity.com
