Health care scholarship applications open

The San Juan Healthcare Foundation and the Montrose Medical Alliance are accepting applications for scholarships for training in the health care field. These scholarships promote and support financially those individuals who desire a career in healthcare. The scholarships are open to any student who has been accepted and is participating in a health-related program. Preference will be given to applicants from the Montrose area who plan to return to this area to offer their healthcare talents to the residents of Montrose and the surrounding communities.