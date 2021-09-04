50-year-old Kan. teacher jailed for alleged child sex crimes

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a woman and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were flagged down reference a possible deceased person located in the 3400 block of SW Briarwood Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Officers were able to locate the body of a woman identified as Jennifer A. Morris, 25 of Topeka.