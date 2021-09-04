CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba County, CA

Youngest Yuba County COVID-related death reported

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 8 days ago

An unvaccinated individual in their early 20s became the youngest yet in Yuba County to succumb to COVID-19, according to Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for the county.

With no known underlying medical conditions, the death marks a grim chapter in the rapidly increasing death and case rate for the Yuba-Sutter area.

“Every life lost during this pandemic is tragic, and yet it seems to hit our community particularly hard when we lose someone so young,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Last year COVID-19 was seen primarily as a threat to our older residents, but now the delta variant is proving itself to be persistent in reaching deeper into younger age groups. Vaccines are still the best and safest way to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

As of Friday, the number of area deaths related to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 178, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard, with two deaths total being reported.

The other death reported Friday was a Sutter County resident who was unvaccinated and in their late 80s, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.

Also on Friday, the number of active cases continued to stay above 1,700.

Earlier this week, the number of active cases hit an all-time high with 1,528 cases reported. Since then, that number has risen nearly every day.

On Thursday, the number of active cases stood at 1,768. On Friday, there were 1,762 active cases.

There are currently 73 hospitalizations related to COVID with 21 people listed as being in the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday night, Adventist Health/Rideout President Rick Rawson made the following plea in a video released to the public: “I’m asking for your help because we can all make a difference. We can make a difference in the health and well-being of our community if we can come together, get passed our divisions, and realize that the vaccination is the best way we can protect our schools, our children, our teachers, our economy, our loved ones and our community.”

For information on how to get a vaccine, visit yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine.

Comments / 1

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
195
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutter County, CA
Government
Yuba County, CA
Coronavirus
Sutter County, CA
Coronavirus
Yuba County, CA
Health
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Yuba County, CA
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Sutter County, CA
Health
County
Sutter County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Adventist Health Rideout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

FBI releases declassified document into Saudi 9/11 links after Biden order

The FBI released a newly declassified document on the 9/11 attacks Saturday, as the world marked the 20th anniversary of one of America's darkest days. Revealing details on the logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the lead-up to the terrorist attacks, the 16-page document is the first investigative record to be shared since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of files on 9/11 last week.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Fox News

Atlanta zoo treating 13 gorillas for COVID-19

A Georgia zoo is treating 13 western lowland gorillas who have tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying symptoms. Zoo Atlanta employees tested the animals after they suffered from coughing, runny noses and loss of appetite – now known as possible symptoms for the virus. One of the gorillas is Ozzie, who is currently the world’s oldest living male gorilla at the age of 60 years old.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel captures escaped Palestinian prisoners after manhunt

Israeli police said Saturday that authorities had captured two more of the six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from a high-security prison earlier this week, with two additional inmates still at large. Reuters reported that officials on Saturday found two of the men in a parking lot in northern Israel...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy