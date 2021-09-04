Youngest Yuba County COVID-related death reported

An unvaccinated individual in their early 20s became the youngest yet in Yuba County to succumb to COVID-19, according to Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for the county.

With no known underlying medical conditions, the death marks a grim chapter in the rapidly increasing death and case rate for the Yuba-Sutter area.

“Every life lost during this pandemic is tragic, and yet it seems to hit our community particularly hard when we lose someone so young,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Last year COVID-19 was seen primarily as a threat to our older residents, but now the delta variant is proving itself to be persistent in reaching deeper into younger age groups. Vaccines are still the best and safest way to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

As of Friday, the number of area deaths related to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 178, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard, with two deaths total being reported.

The other death reported Friday was a Sutter County resident who was unvaccinated and in their late 80s, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.

Also on Friday, the number of active cases continued to stay above 1,700.

Earlier this week, the number of active cases hit an all-time high with 1,528 cases reported. Since then, that number has risen nearly every day.

On Thursday, the number of active cases stood at 1,768. On Friday, there were 1,762 active cases.

There are currently 73 hospitalizations related to COVID with 21 people listed as being in the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday night, Adventist Health/Rideout President Rick Rawson made the following plea in a video released to the public: “I’m asking for your help because we can all make a difference. We can make a difference in the health and well-being of our community if we can come together, get passed our divisions, and realize that the vaccination is the best way we can protect our schools, our children, our teachers, our economy, our loved ones and our community.”

For information on how to get a vaccine, visit yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine.