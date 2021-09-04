Pancakes for heroes breakfast to be held Sept. 11

To recognize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Cornerstone Church will host a pancake breakfast.

“We are so grateful for these amazing men and women who put their lives on the line every day for us,” said Jason Poling, one of Cornerstone’s pastors. “On this somber anniversary, we wanted to do something to show our appreciation.”

Menu items include all-you-can eat pancakes for $10, the exclusive “Hero Stack” with raspberry syrup, whipped cream, and fresh blueberries for $5, savory sides including bacon and sausage plus coffee for $1.

The breakfast will take place at the church, 700 Washington Avenue, Yuba City, from 8:30-10 a.m. and all are welcome to attend. All first responders, military and their families can eat for free.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Yuba City fire and police departments.

For more information, call 674-3087 or visit cornerstoneyc.com.