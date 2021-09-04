CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Samsung Galaxy A series devices will have OIS next year, rumor says

gsmarena.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year Samsung started offering optical image stabilization (OIS) on the main cameras of a few of its mid-range Galaxy A series devices, such as the A52 and A72. Next year, however, things will be different. According to a new unconfirmed report from Korea, Samsung is likely to add OIS...

Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Note 20 and more are on sale at Amazon.com

We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s up for grabs starting at $650 when you go for the entry-level variant. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, this model is getting a 19 percent discount on its Phantom Violet color option, meaning that you can get yours with $150 savings. This is still one of the most powerful devices in the market, and it packs a 6.2-inch display, a triple camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP Wide-angle, a 64MP telephoto camera, and more.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy S22: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors

After a summer filled with mid-range phones, we're expecting to see some major flagships this fall, from the Pixel 6 to the iPhone 13. Naturally, we expect these phones to sell like hotcakes, but if Samsung's upcoming Galaxy phones stay on schedule, they're also not that far off. So should you wait for them?
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Many Samsung Galaxy devices are receiving September security patch, One UI 3.1.1

The beginning of a new month can usually be associated with a gradual rollout of minor software updates on Android, and September is by no means different. It's business as usual for Samsung in particular, as the largest Android manufacturer is having quite the fruitful rollout going on right now, updating a trove of devices with the latest Android security patch, but also pushing some additional goodies to select devices.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 review

Is sales going that bad for "nothing"? Ask bad that you're stopping to this lev... For a first product, I think Nothing did a good job. Were you really expecting them to compete with Sony or something? Of course, if it continues like this, then yes I will agree with you, but if they improve and evolve, which they likely will, they have a bright future ahead. Besides, the Ear 1 have been getting decent reviews, and aren't being panned like you're implying. Also, ffs, Nothing isn't charging $250 for them. They're not meant to be competing with Sony or Bose or Apple or any of the big boys yet. If you thought they were going to be an XM4 killer, for a first product and at $100, then that's your fault, not Nothing's. Nothing just entered the industry, you have to give them a fair chance, and one product is definitely not that, especially when said one product is decent. Give them more time before calling them a con company, that's a bold claim to be making so early.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi accidentally reveals everything about the Redmi 10

The key features of the Redmi 10 were revealed by a retailer last week. A few hours back, Xiaomi accidentally announced this upcoming smartphone via its official blog. The post has been now deleted but XDA Developers has managed to publish a story on the handset. Hence, we know everything about this phone, except for its price and availability.
Cell PhonesCNET

Oppo says new under-screen camera will make its way to flagship phones

Oppo unveiled a new under-display camera tech on Thursday. The tech is set to make its way to the company's upcoming flagships, allowing them to hide selfie cameras under their display. The third-gen imaging tech, which the company claims is the "best under-screen camera solution," apparently delivers image quality that's much closer to that of a regular front-facing camera.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy S22 Model Numbers Have Been Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S22 model numbers have been revealed. This information comes from SamMobile, as the site claims its sources shared the Galaxy S22 model numbers. The Galaxy S22 model numbers have seemingly been revealed. The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra (names have not been confirmed) will carry the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

ZTE's Axon 30 has something to show Samsung about making under-display cameras really disappear

Last year's ZTE Axon 20 5G was the first device to ship with an under-display front-facing camera, giving users a full-screen experience without hole-punches or notches. Although the pixels on top of the camera weren't exactly invisible — something Samsung is currently experiencing with its first hidden selfie cam — it was still some impressive tech. ZTE has returned with the Axon 30, offering the company a chance to improve its display technology, all contained in a solid mid-range smartphone.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera specs detailed in new leak

A new leak has shed light on the camera specs of Samsung's next-gen flagships. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature a similar quad-camera setup as its predecessor, with a 108MP main sensor. The standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models will apparently come with triple rear cameras with...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Xiaomi could introduce yet another flagship in the Mi 11T Pro next month

It’s been a busy and fruitful couple of months for Xiaomi, as the company has overtaken the likes of Samsung to become the top smartphone maker in the world. Just last week, we saw the introduction of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with its hidden under-display selfie camera and phenomenal specs. But a new leak points to yet another flagship offering making its way to certain markets as soon as next month.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Oppo details supersmooth optical zoom and new camera sensor for future phones

Oppo has detailed exciting new camera technology it’s working on at the moment, and some of it may hit phones we can buy before the end of the year. There are three main new developments, with the first focused on a new Red, Green, Blue, White (RGBW) camera sensor. The others concern an optical zoom telephoto camera and image stabilization technology.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

New Google Pixel will have 5G support thanks to Samsung

The new Google Pixel phone was teased by the company itself. Google gave a glimpse of the Pixel 6 when the company announced its new Tensor chipset that will power the device. A new report reveals that the device is going to have support for 5G. Samsung is going to...
BusinessANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

New Xiaomi product launch happening soon, here’s when

We’re not really what new product Xiaomi will introduce but the Chinese OEM has promised it will be an exciting moment for all of use. A Xiaomi product launch is happening on September 15, 2021, Wednesday. The announcement could be for the Mi Pad 5 and the new Mi 11T smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 was recently introduced. There was also the CyberDog which is the first robotic companion from Xiaomi. The MIX 4 was also revealed earlier with a Camera Under Panel technology.

