Look: Kenneth Walker III Rushes for 75-Yard Touchdown

The 2021 college football season started off with a bang for the Michigan State Spartans' offense.

Second-year head football coach Mel Tucker had named Payton Thorne his starting quarterback when the team took the field to face the Northwestern Wildcats in the season opener.

After receiving the opening kickoff, it was time to begin the long journey that is the college football season.

For Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III, his first career carry for the Spartans will be one he never forgets, as he took the hand off from Thorne all the way to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

The rush was also notable in that the Spartans' offense did not record a single touchdown from a running back in 2020.

It's the first weekend of the college football season and fans continue to fight in the stands.

Vito Chirco, Adam Strozynski, Camren Clouthier and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Wolverines and Broncos.

Lions Should Expect to See a Ton of 49ers' Nick Bosa in Week 1

Read more on San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa being expected to log a significant number of snaps in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Walker III recorded 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns on 217 carries playing at Wake Forest.

The junior transferred to MSU this past January and built rapport with Thorne this past summer.

“Coach Tucker said the other day, 'We're not a team of all transfers, we're not a team of just a whole bunch of transfers put together,” defensive back Michael Dowell told reporters on Tuesday. “We are a team."

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more