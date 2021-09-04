CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeAndre Jordan Plans To Sign With Lakers After Buyout: Report

By Yahoo! Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly acquiring DeAndre Jordan after the former All-Star center finalizes a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons. Jordan spent his first ten years in the league playing in Los Angeles for the Clippers. "Upon formal completion of a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, center DeAndre Jordan intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter, Friday.

