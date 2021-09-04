DeAndre Jordan Plans To Sign With Lakers After Buyout: Report

The Lakers have had more turnover this offseason than pretty much any other team, which will mean a heavy reliance on their stars to carry the load. We've seen what LeBron James and Anthony Davis can do when healthy, but they will need the help of their newest teammate if they want to make it back to the NBA Finals. Russell Westbrook's trade to Los Angeles was one of the biggest moments of the summer, and there are plenty of expectations that come with a move of this caliber.