DeAndre Jordan Plans To Sign With Lakers After Buyout: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly acquiring DeAndre Jordan after the former All-Star center finalizes a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons. Jordan spent his first ten years in the league playing in Los Angeles for the Clippers. "Upon formal completion of a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, center DeAndre Jordan intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter, Friday.www.lakers365.com
