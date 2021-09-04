Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo scratched from UFC Vegas 36 fight card
UFC Vegas 36 is now down to nine fights. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup between Jonathan Martinez and Marcelo Rojo is off of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX. Martinez, who missed weight by two pounds, was forced to withdraw from the bout due to complications following his cut. ESPN Deportes was first to report the news.www.mmafighting.com
