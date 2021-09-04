CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo scratched from UFC Vegas 36 fight card

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Vegas 36 is now down to nine fights. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup between Jonathan Martinez and Marcelo Rojo is off of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX. Martinez, who missed weight by two pounds, was forced to withdraw from the bout due to complications following his cut. ESPN Deportes was first to report the news.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davey Grant
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Darren Till
Person
Thomas Almeida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma Fighting#Fight Island#Combat#Mma#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva KO’s Tito Ortiz (Video)

Tonight’s Triller Fight Club: ‘Holyfield vs Belfort’ event is co-headlined by a boxing match between former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ missed weight by five pounds for tonight’s contest and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to ‘The Spider’. Tito Ortiz...
Combat SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Depressing Evander Holyfield Fight

Believe it or not Evander Holyfield, yes that Evander Holyfield, fought in a professional match on Saturday night. Sadly, it turned out how you probably expected. Holyfield, 58, took on Vitor Belfort on Saturday night. It didn’t go well for Holyfield, who hadn’t fought in 10 years. Belfort made it...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Suffers Sad Cancelation

Jim Lampley recently opted out of calling the boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Lampley had called many Holyfield fights. He knows the 58-year old has no business being in the ring. Evander Holyfield is eyeing to put up a dominating performance. The Hall of Famer has been...
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights

Watch Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights from their clash above, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Belfort vs. Holyfield took place Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Vitor Belfort (2-0) and Evander Holyfield (44-11-2, 1 no-contest) collided in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre says Anderson Silva’s boxing success is ‘very, very inspiring’

Count Georges St-Pierre among those who have been both stunned and impressed by Anderson Silva’s late-career swerve into the boxing world. Silva shocked the combat sports world when he upset former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. back in June, winning a one-sided bout against Chávez Jr. at the age of 46. The match marked Silva’s return to the boxing ring after 16 years away and served as a moment of celebration for many in the MMA community following the disappointing stretch that saw Silva lose seven of his last nine UFC fights to close out his legendary MMA career. And St-Pierre can’t help but be inspired by the feats of his fellow octagon legend.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Cris Cyborg ‘Warning’ To Tito Ortiz Leaks In Video

Cris Cyborg warned Tito Ortiz about his Anderson Silva fight, saying weight cutting could go ‘bad’ for him, as seen below. Let’s be real here, Cris Cyborg is afraid of nobody. No matter who you are, Cris just isn’t afraid to take a stand. Cris Cyborg recently took a huge stand as Cris now joins many others who are saying that UFC fighters deserve much more than what they are getting paid….Georges St-Pierre Drops UFC Drug Bombshell.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Extreme Rules Loses Main Event, Match Taking Place On TV Instead

Switch it up. We are just over two weeks away from WWE Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. The biggest matches are already set up and now it would seem that the most important thing left is to add something that is actually extreme. That was the case earlier this week though, as one of the biggest matches has been switched from one show to another.
UFCMMA Fighting

Miesha Tate didn’t want to ‘insult the division’ by demanding Holly Holm rematch so early into UFC comeback

More than five years have passed since Miesha Tate snatched the women’s bantamweight title away from Holly Holm at UFC 196, and still her last-minute heroics remain an iconic moment in mixed martial arts history. Tate was just 90 seconds away from failing in her championship bid before forcing Holm to sleep with a Hail Mary rear-naked choke in one of the most dramatic come-from-behind finishes ever seen in the UFC octagon.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Attacks Man For ‘Grabbing’ Wife

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and posted a video from Dustin Poirier’s appearance on...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield ‘Delusional Rant’ After Loss Leaks

‘The Real Deal’ Evander Holyfield suffered an embarrassing loss Saturday as he was knocked out by Vitor Belfort in the very first round. After the fight concluded, Fight Hub TV caught up with the boxing Hall of Famer who stated that his disapproval of what he deemed a ‘premature stoppage’. Evander Holyfield ‘exposed’ his fight against Belfort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy