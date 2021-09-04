Indians rout Bearcats in NCC opener

ANDERSON — It did not matter much to Jawuan Echols if the hole was there or not, he was churning his legs full steam ahead for Anderson on Friday night.

The senior rushed for 159 yards and three scores — including 125 yards and all three touchdowns in the first half — and forced a fumble as part of a suffocating defensive effort as the Indians picked up their first win of the season, 36-0 over North Central Conference rival Muncie Central at Collier Field.

It was the largest margin of victory since a 61-13 win over Marion in 2013, the first shutout since 2011 against Logansport and the most points scored by Anderson since a 40-35 win over Lafayette Jeff in 2014. The combination of a quick-strike offense and a stingy defense left coach Ron Qualls all smiles in the postgame huddle.

“We wanted our defense to play really well and give our offense a shot, to put us in the right position to win a ball game,” he said. “Then it became, ‘Let’s not put ourselves in position to win. Let’s take the ball game.’”

On Military Appreciation Night, sponsored by the Indiana National Guard, the Indians put both their defensive and offensive capabilities on display in the first minute of play.

After deferring to the second half, Anderson’s squib kickoff was fumbled by the Bearcats and recovered by the Indians. Two plays later, junior quarterback Dilyn Fuller kept the ball on the zone read and ran 31 yards around right end for a touchdown. Daris Miles ran in a sweep for the 2-point conversion, and it was 8-0 less than a minute into the contest.

“Momentum at the beginning of a ballgame can shift so quickly for people,” Qualls said. “So for us to be able to do that at the beginning of the ballgame, that was absolutely a huge momentum shift for us.”

The Bearcats followed with their best possession of the game. Aided by three Anderson penalties — including two personal fouls — Muncie Central (0-3) drove to the Anderson 17-yard line. But a penalty on the Bearcats and an Echols sack stalled the drive, and Muncie Central missed a field goal, handing the ball back to the Indians.

Echols took over, carrying for 76 of the 80 yards Anderson drove to a touchdown, with the senior first-time running back converting a third-and-24 into a 47-yard touchdown. Although the point after failed, it was 14-0 heading to the second period.

On the first play of the second quarter, the Indians got their second turnover. An interception by Dontrez Fuller set up the Indians inside Bearcats territory, and the sophomore did the job on offense as well, carrying the last 20 yards to paydirt. Older brother Dilyn Fuller ran in the 2-point conversion for a 22-0 lead.

That was the first of three Tribe scores in the span of 3:02 on the clock.

The Fuller interception was just the second of six turnovers collected by the Anderson defense. Two plays later, Andrew Dietz recovered a fumble, which resulted in a 1-yard score for Echols and a 30-0 lead after Miles hauled in the 2-pointer from Dilyn Fuller.

Three plays later, Dontrez Fuller picked off his second pass, this time nearly returning it for a score. Instead, it was Echols who cashed in from 8 yards out for the final margin at the six-minute mark of the second quarter.

Echols had plenty of daylight to run through but also ran over his fair share of Bearcats in a game he and his teammates wanted badly.

“It went kind of how I imagined it,” he said. “Our (offensive) line did perfect. I couldn’t ask for a better line. They opened up gaps for us. If we had played like this against Yorktown or Pendleton, we would have won those.”

Dietz recovered a second fumble and, after Anderson had run the entire third quarter off the running clock, Jeffery Fuller jumped on another Muncie Central fumble with under two minutes remaining to preserve the shutout.

“That’s what we told the guys (at halftime), we’re going to take this ball and consume the third quarter on offense,” Qualls said.

“We had more discipline than them,” Echols said.

After back-to-back home games, the Indians will be on the road next week when they visit NCC rival Marion. It has not been much of a rivalry of late, with the Giants having won the last five meetings and outscoring Anderson 186-0 in the last four games.

“Marion will be a typical Marion team,” Qualls said. “They’ll be very athletic, they’ll be very well coached and you’re playing at Marion. That’s worth a point or two right there. We’ll have our guys ready.”