PREP FOOTBALL: Mishawaka runs through Goshen in NLC opener

GOSHEN — There are few teams in the country that run the triple-option offense as well as Mishawaka.

That offense was on full display Friday night at Foreman Field in Goshen.

The Cavemen ran for nearly 400 yards on the ground in a 36-7 victory over the RedHawks, improving to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Northern Lakes Conference games. Goshen falls to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in NLC contests.

“There’s so many wrinkles to it, and you just have to be so disciplined with all 11 guys because if one guy takes his eyes off of his read or just misses a tackle and doesn’t hit who they’re supposed to hit, that’s when big play happens,” said Goshen coach Kyle Park on the challenges of defending the triple-option offense. “And you saw a couple of them. Those guys run hard; their offensive line gets off the ball.

“We knew that coming in that we were going to have to be pretty sound, and for the most part we were. They were a little bit better than us up front, and they played well. I don’t think we played bad; they were just a little better (Friday).”

Mishawaka used the aerial attack to help set up its first score of the game. A 21-yard pass from senior quarterback Justin Fisher to junior halfback Chaz Hardy gave the Cavemen a first-and-10 at the Goshen 37-yard line. On the next play, Mishawaka went to its bread-and-butter, as Hardy burst through an opening along the line and dashed 37 yards for a touchdown, putting the No. 5 (Class 5A) Cavemen up less than three minutes into the game.

The RedHawks offense stalled on their first drive, giving the ball right back to Mishawaka. The lone adversity the Cavemen faced Friday came on this drive, as Fisher was injured and left the game. The senior would not return and was seen walking on crutches on the sideline later in the evening.

Mishawaka coach Keith Kinder declined to comment on Fisher’s status after the game.

In to replace Fisher was his younger brother, sophomore Brady Fisher. On Brady’s second play from scrimmage, Mishawaka coughed up the ball, and Goshen fell on it for the fumble recovery.

From there, though, the younger Fisher was in total control. He orchestrated two touchdown scoring drives in the second quarter, the latter of which took more than eight minutes off the clock. Chase Gooden had a one-yard touchdown run on the first drive, then Milan Burris converted a fourth-and-two for a 22-yard touchdown run, making it a 22-0 Cavemen lead with 1:07 remaining in the first half.

“I was really proud of (Brady Fisher),” Kinder said. “He had a really good scrimmage against (South Bend) Washington and kind of showed us some things and kind of proved to us that he was capable of doing what he did. It got a little hairy early, but I thought he handled himself well and were able to put a couple of long possessions together.”

Goshen had a golden opportunity to score points at the end of the first half. They took over at their own 25-yard line with 1:05 remaining, but junior quarterback Quinn Bechtel ripped off a 61-yard run to bring the RedHawk offense to the 14-yard line. After three short gains, Goshen faced a 4th-and-3 from the Mishawaka 7-yard line with 20 seconds showing on the game clock.

After a timeout, Park sent the field goal team out there for a 24-yard attempt. Alex Olguin-Castillo’s kick went just right of the upright, though, keeping the RedHawks off the scoreboard.

“We got a big play; got our first, first down and wanted to get points on the board because we were getting the ball back to start the second half,” said Park on why he chose to go for the field goal. “Our thought is, well, we get three, and then we come back and get seven or eight coming right back (to start the second half) and we’re right back in it. That was the thought process; obviously, it didn’t work out. I’d probably do it again because we needed to get something out of that drive.”

Mishawaka then went for the kill to start the second half, kicking an onside kick and recovering the ball at the Goshen 46-yard line. Three plays later, Brady Fisher connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to senior Davion Taylor to extend the Cavemen lead to 29-0 less than 90 seconds into the third quarter.

“We were in position — we just mis-timed the jump,” said Park of the onside kick. “It didn’t surprise us. We were expecting it all night, they finally did it, we mis-timed the jump and they get it.”

After another three-and-out from the Goshen offense, Mishawaka got the ball back and methodically worked their way down the field again. A nine-play drive was capped off by a six-yard touchdown run from Brady Fisher, giving the Cavemen a 36-0 lead and starting the running clock.

Goshen’s lone score then came on the ensuing drive, with Bechtel throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Hinkel.

Bechtel led the RedHawks offense with 110 rushing yards, 37 passing yards and the touchdown pass.

Mishawaka hosts Warsaw next week in a contest that should go a long way in determining an NLC champion. Meanwhile, Goshen will visit NorthWood next Friday in Nappanee.

MISHAWAKA 36, GOSHEN 7

Mishawaka — 8; 14; 14; 0 — 36

Goshen — 0; 0; 0; 7 — 7

Scoring Plays

First Quarter

M — (9:34) Chaz Hardy 37 run (Justin Fisher 2-point run)

Second Quarter

M — (11:24) Chase Gooden 1 run (Connor George kick)

M — (1:07) Milan Burris 22 run (George kick)

Third Quarter

M — (10:42) Davion Smith 30 pass from Brady Fisher (George kick)

M — (5:40) Brady Fisher 6 run (George kick)

Fourth Quarter

G – (8:30) Brayden Hinkel 5 pass from Quinn Bechtel (Alex Olguin-Castillo kick)