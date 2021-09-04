CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

We Love a Monos Suitcase. Save $60 on This One.

By Lindsay Rogers
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you aren’t familiar with Monos, it’s time to get acquainted. Touted by many as the “Apple of suitcases,” this luggage brand is best known for minimalistic, polycarbonate bags, available in four sizes — carry-on, carry-on plus, check-in medium and check-in large — in 10 different colors. With Hinomoto Lisof Silent Run 360° wheels, a soft, anti-microbial interior, vegan leather details and a TSA-approved combination lock, this Monos suitcase will have you counting down the days — nay, seconds — until your next trip. The Monos Check-In Medium, of which I personally am a proud owner, is now $60 off, though you can shop the other sizes (also discounted) here, as well.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suitcase#Vegan Leather#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Apparelinputmag.com

I found the most comfortable house shoes in existence

Around the beginning of 2021, I wrote on this very website that I’d discovered the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever worn. It’s a statement I still stand behind — but now requires an addendum. The Nike Offline mule is, by and large, the most comfortable shoe I’ve worn outside. Indoors, though? My heart belongs to another: Floppers.
LifestyleRefinery29

Away’s New Suitcase Line Is The Brand’s Biggest Flex Yet

Calling all Goldilocks luggage-buyers who find rocklike shells too tough and expandable suitcases too soft. Away Travel just poured you your perfect bowl of porridge. Introducing: the brand's first-ever line of "just right" expandable hard-sided Flex luggage. Rather than choosing between full unbreakable protection and maximal packing room, Away now offers both in one reliable bag, starting at $255.
LifestyleFood52

7 Tricks for a Perfectly Packed Suitcase, Every Time

Packing light is a sport. Or at least, that's how I justify being so sweaty at the end of an avid bout. And between carry-on size restrictions, the avoidance of baggage fees, and an inescapable series of pre-vacation premonitions of me buried under a mountain of sensible walking shoes with not a single clean sock in sight, it's not exactly one I'll volunteer to play.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Woman Does Milk Crate Challenge in 4″ Heels

Have you seen the new fad that we are calling the Crate Challenge. On the upside, it doesn't involve us eating clothes detergent nor using glue to fix our hair. The challenge calls for stacking milk crates in a fashion like steps. The challenge is to walk up the crates to the top and then back down the other side. The catch is that the crates are just stacked on top of each other, and not secured at all. Many are videoing themselves attempting it, and the non-successful ones tend to fall off once they almost reach the top. Most of the time they go uninjured, but let's be honest we want to see a little bit of pain.
LifestylePosted by
Domino

5 Actually Cute Crates for Organizing, Not Climbing

All over TikTok right now, people are attempting to climb a staircase of milk crates and getting hurt while doing it. While the enthusiasm for one of our favorite storage solutions is much appreciated, we prefer to keep our crates on the shelf, full of our favorite things. If there’s...
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason The 'Make A Face' Pez Dispenser Was Recalled

Every time the classic Pez candies are brought up, we're hit with a blast of nostalgia. Many of us grew up with the candies and have lots of fond memories chomping away on them. Even more visceral than the candy itself are the dispensers, which consist of a stack of the Pez tablets that are pushed up toward a character's head. When the head is pulled back, a single tablet is dispensed as if it has shot out from the mouth.
Murfreesboro Post

‘Excuse me, where is the closet?’

In case you haven’t noticed, social media every August gets filled with one thing and one thing only. Countless pics of all the kids going back to college and for the incoming freshmen, mom and dad moving them into their dorm rooms. Or should I say their “4-star Ritz-Carlton” dorm...
ShoppingPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Everything We Love On Sale at Etsy for Labor Day

While Labor Day can signal the end of summer, it also signifies the beginning of fall. Fall is a season full of warmth and layers. Etsy is getting in on the fun by discounting hundreds of handmade and vintage items that are perfect for fall, from clothing to home decor. We’ve rounded up a handful of our favorites that’ll give you and your home that autumnal flair.
Appareltravelexperta.com

Moving and Packing Clothes

Every person has had to change their home at least once in their lifetime. This is how exciting and responsible the moving could be. Proper packing and transporting can keep your possessions in perfect order but also save your time while putting up your new home. This article will demonstrate how to pack your clothes to move with minimum effort and cost.
Home & GardenBHG

Apartment Dwellers Will Love This Space-Saving Tiered Shelf

Small homes pose a variety of challenges and require clever storage solutions to maximize and organize space. Otherwise, things can get messy fast. That's where this genius, tiered shelf from Walmart comes into play. The attractive shelf by Millieroo is a smart addition to any room in your house or...
PetsThe Dogington Post

200 Unique Dog Names We Love

Choosing a name for the new dog in your life can be tricky – it seems like fun, but there are so many great options to choose from, and with a little imagination, the options are quite literally endless!. Trying to find a name that strikes a perfect balance between...
ShoppingTrendHunter.com

15 Comforting Fragranced Candles

Fragranced candles have become especially popular among remote workers who want to create a cozy atmosphere at home, or help others do the same with a thoughtful gift. These small comforts have become sought-after purchases for elevating homes with not just soothing new scents but also a sense of warmth and light. People who desire the comforts candles can provide are investing in scents that capture the essence of home, provide sense of escape or even replicate the aromas of favorite meals and desserts.
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
RelationshipsNews-Democrat

Stick to your guns, Grandma!; and etiquette advice on eating food from a skewer

Q. I have a dilemma of a sort. My daughter and her husband have two children under 12. Both my daughter and her husband have jobs requiring lots of office time; therefore, there is not a lot of cooking done at their house and actually setting a table is not one of my daughter’s priorities after a long day at the office, which I can understand. When they come to my house for a meal, however, I set my dining room table with actual china, silverware, stemmed glasses, cloth napkins, etc. I like doing it. My daughter thinks I am “way too formal” and that her kids would be happy to have pizza on paper plates and we all sit on couches and the floor and watch TV while we eat.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

20+ Perfectly Healthy Snacks for Toddlers We Love

Oh how we love those picky toddlers and the challenge we have finding healthy snacks for toddlers that they will actually eat!. Good snacks for toddlers that are healthy, simple and varied are the goal. We found some great toddler snacks you can make right at home and keep around when your toddler is looking for a quick bite to eat. Enjoy!
Home & Gardenana-white.com

We love the skylights in our version of your greenhouse!

Gorgeous, those skylights are the ticket! Thank you for sharing!. Thank you! They definitely added a LOT more work, but we've already used them a lot. The plants are sure glad for them. I'll post pictures of the finished greenhouse when it's finally there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy