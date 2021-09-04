CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer weather and smoky skies forecast

By DICK MASON The Observer
LA GRANDE — Temperature jumps and smoky skies are in the forecast for La Grande and Enterprise over Labor Day weekend.

In La Grande and Enterprise, which each have had high daily temperatures in the 70-degree range recently, temperatures will rise into the 80s over the next three days, according to the National Weather Service. La Grande is projected to have high temperatures of 87 degrees on Saturday, Sept. 4, and 88 degrees on Sept. 5 and on Labor Day.

Enterprise is forecast to have highs of 84 degrees on Sept. 4, 85 degrees on Sept. 5 and 85 degrees on Labor Day.

The hot spell will continue at least through Wednesday, Sept. 8, when the high is projected to be near 92 degrees in La Grande and 88 degrees in Enterprise.

A high-pressure system from the southwest is the reason for the warmer temperatures.

“It will be pushing out the cooler air,” said Wade Earle, a meteorologist for the National Service office in Pendleton.

Low temperatures will also be higher, Earle said, which is why no frost is in the forecast.

Enterprise has had frost for much of the past week, with low temperatures in the 30-degree range. Enterprise’s lows over the next four days are projected to be in the 42- to 49-degree range. La Grande’s low temperatures over the same span are projected to be in the 54- to 58-degree span.

Grande Ronde and Wallowa valley residents can expect to see smoky skies early next week because of the air flow coming from the south.

“This will bring in smoke from the fires in California,” Earle said.

The smoke is expected to be higher in the atmosphere and it is unclear if it will get low enough to impact visibility and air quality, he said.

IQAir, an air quality monitoring website, is projecting that air quality for Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 in La Grande and Enterprise will be moderate.

