CanAm Closes a $20 Million Redeployment Investment for Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove, Florida

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 03, 2021. CanAm Enterprises (CanAm) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed and funded a $20 million redeployment investment in an existing $185,000,000 construction loan made by an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies to an affiliate of Terra Group. The construction loan is being used to finance the development of the Mr. C Residences, Coconut Grove project, a new residential development in Coconut Grove, Florida featuring two, 21-story towers connected by an above-grade parking structure. The project is being branded as Mr. C Residences, a brand affiliated with the renowned Cipriani Restaurant, and will feature numerous amenities, such as a pool deck with bar, fitness center, signature cafe, spa, juice bar, and gourmet market, a billiards room and a business room.