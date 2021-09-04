CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smilyn Wellness Kicks Off Labor Day Sale with 40% Off Sitewide

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLSBAD, Calif. (PRWEB) September 03, 2021. Today kicks off the enormous Smilyn Wellness Labor Day sale. The leading CBD and Delta 8 brand is celebrating with a sitewide 40% off sale using code LDAY40. The sale runs from 9/3/21 to 9/6/21. "Our team has been working hard to create new...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

wspa.com

Plexaderm Labor Day Sale

Zip Trip Greer - Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar and Empire Limited. Daniel Brasington is ready for his next challenge at Wofford. Big Money Management - Planning For Retirement In Unpredictable Times. Upstate Homes - To Renovate or Not?. Zip Trip Greer - Sparkling Sisters Champagne Bar and Boutique. Back...
Daily Athenaeum

United Way kicks off annual Gold Rush t-shirt sale

United Way’s 14th annual Gold Rush t-shirt sale began earlier this month with a brand new design. This year, the club explored using open submissions for the Gold Rush t-shirt design in hopes to connect with more students and increase involvement with the campaign. “People are really anxious to get...
ETOnline.com

NuFACE Is 25% Off at SkinStore's Labor Day Sale

While Labor Day weekend might be right around the corner, Labor Day sales are actually kicking off now -- with major markdowns on items spanning across beauty, fashion and more. And SkinStore -- the go-to online store for finding premium skincare formulas and technologies -- is hosting a pretty unmissable Labor Day sale, with discounts on dozens of celeb-loved products, including the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device.
ETOnline.com

Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Outdoor Furniture Right Now

It's Labor Day weekend and that means major Labor Day sales! If you're looking to grab deals on patio furniture, Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale has tons of discounts of up to 70% off. Trust us when we say you don't want to wait until May to get new patio furniture, but you can find deals on furniture for other rooms in your house, too!
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide

Labor Day sale knocks $210 off our favorite mattress

Saatva's Labor Day mattress sale is here and if you're in the market for a new bed featured in our best mattress guide, Saatva's current sale can help you save big. For a limited time, Saatva is taking $210 off purchases of $1,000 or more via this link. That's the biggest dollar-off discount they've offered all year (it beats their summer sale by $10) and it ties last year's best Saatva discount. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Saatva.
moneytalksnews.com

Ashley Furniture Labor Day Sale: Up to 30% off + extra 10% off

Get up to 30% off select new furniture and save an extra 10% with coupon code "LDAYDEALS". Plus get even bigger discounts in select categories, including up to 50% off outdoor furniture and decor, up to 60% off dining sets, and up to 40% off furniture. Shop Now at Ashley Furniture Tips Shipping varies, but many items include free shipping.
People
People

Oprah's Favorite Bedding and Loungewear Brand Launched a Sitewide Sale for Labor Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's usually a badge of honor for a brand or product to be included in Oprah's highly anticipated list of Favorite Things every year, and even more impressive when something gets Oprah's seal of approval multiple times in a row. Yet that's exactly what Cozy Earth has accomplished: The celebrity-loved bedding and loungewear company, known for its cooling sheets, breathable pajamas, and cozy joggers that also call Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Nina Dobrev a fan, were part of Oprah's Favorite Things from 2018 to 2020. The talk show host and philanthropist's favorites included the Sheets and Duvet Cover Bundle, the Stretch-Knit Bamboo Classic Pajama Set, the Bamboo Pullover Crew, and Bamboo Jogger Pant — all of which you can actually get on sale right now.
ETOnline.com

Kendra Scott's Find Your Treasure Sale: Save 20% Sitewide for Labor Day

This Labor Day weekend, don't miss your chance at major savings on gorgeous jewelry from Kendra Scott's Star- Find Your Treasure Sale! Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless. This weekend, she's offering 20% off jewelry sitewide through September 6, no promo code needed. The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, they have that too!
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide

Labor Day sale at Amazon knocks 40% off Bowflex Kettlebell

A kettlebell is essential in all home gyms and one of the most popular adjustable kettlebells is now on sale as part of Amazon's Labor Day fitness sales. For a limited time, you can get the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell on sale for $119. That's $80 off and the lowest price we've seen for this kettlebell all year. It's one of the best Labor Day sales available now.
Fatherly
Fatherly

The Electric Riding Mower of Your Dreams Is $400 Off for this Labor Day Sale

While some still debate the merits of mowing your lawn, or paying someone to do it for you, of this we are certain: No one has ever wished it took longer to mow. But also, if you were riding a mower you’d be smiling at least a little. Suburbanites may look at ride-on and tractor lawn mowers as the stuff of farms. But forget the looks. If you can dedicate the storage space in a shed or garage—about 49 x 66 inches—then it’s all a numbers game.
geekspin
geekspin

OnePlus Labor Day sales continues with $120 off Pro bundle

Missed out on Labor Day sales? You still have a chance to grab a new OnePlus device with a discount as the company extends its sale prices. From now until September, users can get their hands on OnePlus 9-series devices bundled with the company’s latest true wireless headphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro.
Mobile, AL WALA-TV FOX10

Labor Day weekend kicks off in Mobile

Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Traffic down 1-10 this afternoon was bumper to bumper with thousands of people headed to the beach, and Mobile was also attracting a large crowd. Dennis Bohn is from Hernando, Mississippi, and his holiday plans were rerouted to Mobile. "We intended to go out on Carnival for...
CarsPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Tickets now on sale for Alliance Air Show

The renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels will unite in flight over the North Texas skies at the 31st Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show this fall. Last year’s event was different than previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with visitors parking in a field near the airport and watching the air show from their vehicles or from their chairs next to their vehicles. This year will be similarly structured, but it will have more activities available as well.
Stamford Advocate

Consult PR Celebrates Some of Its MVPs As America Celebrates Labor Day and football season kicks off

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to change the way they operate. Throughout this process of restructuring and reorganizing, one thing has always stood out, and that is the importance of showing staff that they are appreciated. At Consult PR, the belief is that a company is only as great as its people. Over the years, the company has worked to build a team and a culture that fosters creativity, innovation, and inclusivity. They are proud of their ability to not only retain, but add new members to their amazing team during this pandemic when so many other companies have had to part with their most important asset - their people.
Ketchum, ID Idaho Mountain Express

Labor Day Goes Off With A ‘Hitch’

Around 50 entries made up Ketchum’s annual Wagon Days parade on Saturday, Sept. 4, anchored by the star of the show: The Lewis Ore Wagons, better known as “The Big Hitch.” The City of Ketchum announced the winners of the parade soon after it ended, honoring 17 entrants across a slew of categories. The Wood River Chapel’s restored funeral wagon earned the Kimberli Rhoads People’s Choice Award, while Ela Price took home the top prize as Best in Show.
Las Vegas, NV

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.

