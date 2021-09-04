Rapid City Marshals: Professional Indoor Football Returns To Rapid City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePROFESSIONAL INDOOR FOOTBALL RETURNING TO RAPID CITY FOR THE 2022 SEASON. (September 3 , 2021 - Rapid City, SD) – Amongst local business leaders and soon-to-be fans, officials from a South Dakota based group, Pick-Six Entertainment, LLC announced today their plans to launch a new professional indoor football team in Rapid City for the 2022 season. The brand new team will be involving local business leaders and will play in Summit Arena at The Monument beginning in March of next year. The group announced not only their arrival, but also plans to hire a local staff, integrate into Rapid City life, and they ended with the unveiling of the teams new name and logo...enter the “Rapid City Marshals”.

