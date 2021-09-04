Niagara County DMV going back to appointments

The line at the Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles office in Lockport went around the building and up Market Street, almost reaching Main Street, on April 15. After a week of walk-in, no-appointment-necessary office hours at Niagara County's three DMV offices, the County Clerk's office has placed restrictions on walk-in service. It's now for Niagara County residents only and each walk-in is limited to two transactions. (US&J file photo)

As of Monday, Niagara County drivers will be mandated to make appointments at all three of the Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles’ offices to conduct business.

Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski said the decision to go back to appointments-only status was based on feedback from customers and discussions with other county clerks, as well as a candid look at Niagara County’s COVID-19 numbers.

“The fact is the public likes appointments better,” Jastrzemski said. “People prefer not waiting in lines and it allows us to more efficiently plan our work.”

Jastrzemski noted that there were plans to go to appointments-only in October when the weather got cooler and it became more difficult to host socially distant lines reaching outside the buildings, but with an uptick of COVID-19 cases, it seemed prudent to take the steps necessary to keep residents safe.

He went on to say that by bringing in the walk-in traffic during the summer, the offices had managed to get through a backlog of work, so they are now in a good position to start working on new work.

“Now, you can easily book a DMV appointments just a few days out,” he said.

Jastrzemski was proud to say that anyone with a fast pass from ConnectLife for donating blood would not need any appointment. Otherwise, he said, the best way to get an appointment is online, but a new call-in number to schedule DMV appointments is also available

The drop boxes found outside each office is still in use and encouraged.

Those interested can book an appointment at www.niagaracounty.com or call the phone number 743-4599.