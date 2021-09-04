Maryland volleyball remains undefeated through Friday doubleheader

You know the old saying “Never a doubt about this one!” when talking about the result of a sporting contest? Yeah, Sunday’s Marquette men’s soccer match against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville was the other thing: Always in doubt. Officially, the Golden Eagles didn’t spend a lot of time trailing, as they were only behind on the scoreboard for less than six minutes, but that didn’t mean that MU was ever comfortable as they eventually snagged a 4-3 win over the Cougars when the horn finally sounded at the end of 90 minutes. Marquette is now 2-0-0 on the season while SIUE falls to 0-1-1.