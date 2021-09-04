CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland volleyball remains undefeated through Friday doubleheader

By Colin McNamara
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIU Brooklyn (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) The Terps and Sharks were extremely competitive in all three sets, each game coming within three late. The Terps set the tone early, jumping to a 7-1 advantage. Maryland maintained a three-plus point lead before ripping off a 5-1 run, giving it an eight-point lead and forcing an LIU timeout. The Sharks made things interesting coming out of the timeout with a 6-1 run before Maryland would close the set with a 4-0 run.

Comments / 0

