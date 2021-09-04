Waterfront Surfside Spec Home Breaks Its Own Record

Situated on almost an acre, this exclusive pool home is nestled in the gated community of The Sanctuary at Spruce Creek. Enter the estate via a long, private driveway, which has additional parking for your guests. Visitors will observe the large lake, with a fountain, which the front of the home overlooks. While the front lake views are impressive, they are no match for the outdoor oasis in the rear of this wonderful home, which backs up to Spruce Creek. The nature views of the peaceful flowing waterway will take your breath away, and the creek is an ideal spot to add a dock or an observation deck. Inside this great family home, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a large living- and dining-room area, which offer extensive views of the lake in the front and the screened lanai and pool, overlooking Spruce Creek, to the rear.