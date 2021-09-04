CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets activate Brad Hand, place Dom Smith on bereavement list

By Amazin' Avenue
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets have placed Dom Smith on the bereavement list and activated Brad Hand, who they claimed on waivers from the Blue Jays yesterday. Hand was purported to be one of the team’s offseason targets after making the All-Star team for Cleveland and San Diego in three consecutive seasons from 2017 through 19 and accumulating a league-high 16 saves for Cleveland in 2020. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Nationals this past offseason, and he pitched steadily in D.C., where he put up a 3.59 ERA and saved 21 games in 26 opportunities.

