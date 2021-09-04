CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:40.69

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 40.69)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

567K+
Followers
312K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gorgeous George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Race#Daily Derby#Ap#The California Lottery#Daily Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Sun beat Mercury 76-67, clinch No. 1 seed in playoffs

PHOENIX (AP) — Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points, Jonquel Jones added 12 points and 16 rebounds and Connecticut beat the Phoenix Mercury 76-67 on Saturday night to clinch the No. 1 seed in WNBA playoffs. Connecticut (24-6), which has won 12 consecutive games, snapped the Mercury’s 10-game win streak. It...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Brookshire, San Diego St. beat Arizona 38-14

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Senior Jordan Brookshire threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Greg Bell broke a 55-yard scoring run on the fourth play from scrimmage and San Diego State beat Arizona 38-14 on Saturday night to extend the Wildcats’ losing streak to 14 games. Brookshire, who won...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Northern Iowa sinks turnover-prone Sac State 34-16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Theo Day threw for two touchdowns, Vance McShane ran for two and Northern Iowa defeated Sacramento State 34-16 on Saturday night. Day had both of his touchdown passes in the third quarter when the Panthers scored four touchdowns to erase a 9-7 halftime deficit. Two of those touchdowns came after turnovers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy