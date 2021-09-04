Police surround Millcreek home after gunfire
After reports of gunfire, police have closed off an area in Millcreek Utah. Police extracted one elderly woman from the home while there was active gunfire. Unified Police Department said multiple rounds have been fired and there is a man inside a home in the area where a SWAT team and a number of other officers are present. Police told KUTV they are trying to contact the man in the home but there is no information available about who he might be.kutv.com
Comments / 0