Walk to End Alzheimer’s changed to ‘walk from home’ event

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 8 days ago

Due to the recent surge in local COVID-19 cases, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Yuba City has been reformatted into a “walk from home” event this year.

“To ensure the safety of our Walk participants, volunteers and staff, we are encouraging all Yuba City residents to participate in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s by walking from home in their community,” said Elizabeth Edgerly, regional leader for the Alzheimer’s Association’s

Northern California and Northern Nevada chapter. “While the recent delta variant surge is impacting the way we walk, it doesn’t change the reason we walk. More than ever, with the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled to take place on Sept. 11 will still continue, but participants are now encouraged to connect through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app as they walk through their community.

“On Walk day, through the app, participants will be able to track their Walk From Home on a route map including an augmented reality start and finish line,” a release issued by the Alzheimer’s Association’s Northern California and Northern Nevada chapter said. “Additionally, participants can watch a prerecorded opening and promise garden ceremony, and access an augmented reality promise garden where they can select and personalize a flower representing their connection to the disease and plant it among others.”

The mobile app can also be used to track participant’s fundraising progress, deposit check donations, and message team members and donors via text message, email, WhatsApp and

Snapchat, according to the release.

This year’s walk has already raised about 78 percent of the $70,000 goal and 38 teams make up the 144 participants that have already signed up to participate.

As the leading cause of death in the United States, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease throughout the country while more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to these individuals and others living with dementia.

“In California alone, there are more than 690,000 people living with the disease and over 1.1 million caregivers,” the release said.

For more information or to register to participate in the “walk from home” event happening Sept. 11, visit act.alz.org/YubaCity2021.

