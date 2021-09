Getting out of the car in Paonia Saturday afternoon it was obvious why Crested Butte might be an attractive place for people in the years to come — it was reallllly hot on that side of the pass. We walked the dogs into the river and decided to just buy a crate of peaches instead of pick them. And they are reallllly good. It was also not simple to find a place to grab a bite as Paonia too has an employee shortage issue and not everything is open when you’d expect. That problem is not unique to CB.