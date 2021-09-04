Wacha goes 6 effective innings, Rays beat Twins 5-3

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Wacha struck out seven over six innings, Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI triple during a three-run second and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3. The AL East-leading Rays had lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak. Wacha gave up two runs and three hits, including two homers. He was 0-2 with a 6.99 ERA in his previous eight starts. Andrew Kittredge, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save. Jorge Polanco and Ryan Jeffers homered for the Twins.

