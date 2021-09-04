Beaver’s Best Bets for the Sport Clips 200
Darlington Raceway is no easier to tame for Xfinity drivers than it is for the Cup ranks. Finishing well in this race automatically puts an Xfinity driver on Cup owners' radar because it takes the same mixture of ingredients they are looking for. Drivers must show patience to keep from wearing out their tires. They have to communicate well so that needed changes are made in very few stops, and ultimately, they have to get up on the wheel and drive an ill-handling car.
