Twins' Jorge Polanco: Knocks 25th homer

 8 days ago

Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rays. Polanco got the Twins on the board early with his solo shot off Michael Wacha in the first inning. He later knocked an RBI double in the eighth. It was his first homer since going deep in three straight games from Aug. 23-25 and he's gone 21-for-63 (.333) with nine extra-base hits over his last 15 games. Polanco is slashing .276/.334/.498 with 80 RBI through 125 games.

