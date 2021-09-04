Former Casa executive director files defamation suit against nonprofit

Marsha Krouse-Taylor, former executive director of Casa de Esperanza, holds a sign that says “Love is not Abuse!” as other volunteers hang orange ribbons along the Fifth Street bridge in February 2015 to alert others to Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Appeal-Democrat file photo

Former Yuba-Sutter Casa de Esperanza executive director Marsha Krouse-Taylor has filed a civil lawsuit against the nonprofit in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Krouse-Taylor was let go by Casa de Esperanza on Aug. 26, 2020, without cause. She spent nearly 41 years at the nonprofit – more than 30 years of which as the executive director, according to Appeal archives.

A complaint filed by Krouse-Taylor on Aug. 26 lists six causes of action and asks that she recover punitive damages in a sum to be determined at trial. Krouse-Taylor, 72, alleged that the Casa board of directors and board president Julie Gill Shuffield terminated her based on the false statement that Krouse-Taylor had misappropriated funds from Casa and that it was time for Krouse-Taylor to retire, according to court documents.

Shuffield referred all questions to the law firm Duggan McHugh Law Corporation. The firm could not be reached for comment as of the press deadline on Friday.

The complaint asked for damages for discrimination, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination and retaliation, defamation, wrongful intrusion into private matters, and wrongful termination. Krouse-Taylor started at Casa de Esperanza in 1980 and worked as executive director from 1989 until being let go in August 2020.

“Her performance evaluations have consistently met or exceeded expectations,” the complaint read.

The suit alleged that violations of the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) occurred in Sutter, Yuba and Sacramento counties. Listed as defendants were Casa de Esperanza, its board of directors, Shuffield, and 20 “Does.”

Krouse-Taylor believes that each of the unidentified defendants are in some way responsible for the allegations. She did not know the names of the 20 Does at the time of filing, according to court documents.

Discrimination

Krouse-Taylor alleged that age discrimination played a role in her removal as executive director. The complaint states that Krouse-Taylor was more qualified than her replacement.

Local licensed marriage and family therapist Debbie Collier eventually took over as executive director.

“The reason for her termination was the false statement that plaintiff (Krouse-Taylor) misappropriated funds from Casa and it was time for her to retire,” the complaint read.

Retaliation

Around 2018, the complaint alleged that Shuffield asked Krouse-Taylor to retire and that Shuffield wanted to install herself as executive director with Krouse-Taylor staying on as a training director. Krouse-Taylor did not have plans to retire.

According to the complaint, Shuffield made statements that Casa staff’s loyalty to Krouse-Taylor was harming the organization. When Krouse-Taylor did not retire, Shuffield allegedly conversed with board members to engage their support and install herself as executive director in place of Krouse-Taylor.

Failure to prevent discrimination and retaliation

Krouse-Taylor’s complaint alleged that false statements in her personnel file were evidence of a meritless investigation.

The complaint characterized it as a “sham investigation” that was done to find false information that could be used to terminate Krouse-Taylor’s job.

“The board did not interview Taylor to hear her side, and in fact, refused to respond to her letters and her efforts to communicate with them,” the complaint read. “However, the board responded to the influence of defendant Julie Shuffield, concurring with the results of her sham investigation that plaintiff misappropriated funds from Casa.”

Defamation

The complaint alleged that Krouse-Taylor was informed of and believed that defamatory statements were published and republished orally and in writing to staff at Casa, Yuba and Sutter county employees, members of the community in Yuba City, and to people throughout California including in Sacramento.

The statements were defamatory because they were intended to mean Krouse-Taylor engaged in unethical business activity at Casa and elsewhere and that they stated Krouse-Taylor engaged in criminal conduct. The statements exposed her to hatred, contempt, ridicule and injured her business interests, according to the complaint.

“Defendants published and republished the falsehood that Taylor misappropriated as much as $250,000,” the complaint read. “Defendants had no reasonable grounds for believing the truth of their publication and acted in reckless disregard for plaintiff’s rights. Defendants said and wrote the false statements without plaintiff’s consent, behind her back.”

The alleged defamatory statements continued to be published to Casa staff and the public during the year after Krouse-Taylor was terminated by Casa, according to the complaint.

Wrongful intrusion into private matters

The complaint alleged that Krouse-Taylor’s computer in her office was confiscated. The computer contained personal and work information. Other items were allegedly removed from the office.

“Although plaintiff has no expectation of privacy regarding information and items accumulated during her employment, she has an expectation personal information and items would be returned to her upon termination and would not be disseminated to others who had no need to know,” the complaint read.

Krouse-Taylor allegedly asked in writing for personal property to be returned but the organization failed to return, or returned only some of her personal property.

Wrongful termination

The complaint cited the above allegations as being representative of wrongful termination. It was reiterated that Krouse-Taylor’s age played a role in her removal.

“A member of the defendant board stated in essence, ‘Marsha was like an old recipe that needed to be tweaked,’” the complaint read.

Krouse-Taylor’s complaint asked the court for a trial by jury to determine punitive damages, according to the complaint.

According to court documents, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Richard Sueyoshi found good cause to delay the scheduling of the initial case management conference given the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on court operations. After the court’s case management program departments resume operations, the court will schedule the initial case management conference.