Giovani Bernard (ankle) held out of practice Friday

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season started with a bang. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys put on a show on Thursday night. The exciting game featured several noteworthy IDP storylines to dissect. Trevon Diggs has made a leap, proving that battling CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper every day can do wonders. Donovan Wilson pulled a disappearing act. The Cowboys rotated the Micah Parsons–Keanu Neal tandem with the Jaylon Smith–Leighton Vander Esch tandem. The Buccaneers still have four elite IDP players in Devin White, Antoine Winfield, Shaq Barrett, and Lavonte David. Vita Vea is an incredible people mover. And Anthony Brown is going to be a valuable IDP player in CB leagues. But enough about Thursday night. Let’s look ahead to some players fantasy managers will want to start for Week 1 and others that should stay on benches.