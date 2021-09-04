Giovani Bernard (ankle) held out of practice Friday
Bernard has now missed the last two practices as he looks to give his ankle time to heal before Thursday's season opener against the Cowboys. According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers will not practice Saturday, so Sunday will serve as the next opportunity for Bernard to return to practice. While head coach Bruce Arians expressed that the running back 'is fine', it would be encouraging to see Bernard log a practice or two before Thursday's game.www.fantasypros.com
