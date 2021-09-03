CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Watch: Virginia Tech enters Lane Stadium to 'Enter Sandman'

By Geoffrey Clark
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yACnQ_0bmHuc5f00

We’re all excited for the return of college football, and with capacity crowds allowed again, another layer of that excitement is added. Few things have illustrated that thus far than the first time Virginia Tech entered a packed Lane Stadium to the sounds of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” before Friday’s 17-10 upset win over North Carolina:

This is what Notre Dame has to look forward to when it heads to Blacksburg to play the Hokies on Oct. 9. After starting their season on such a high note, there’s no reason to think this environment will get anymore forgiving, especially when it comes to high-profile opponents like the Irish. Although our editor doesn’t think highly of Virginia Tech, it’s not necessarily a team to sleep on. If the talent alone isn’t enough to beat the Irish, the confidence definitely will give this team a boost if it’s still there next month.

The Irish may not have to battle tougher elements this season, but they have the personnel to come out on top. Of course, a nice showing through the five games before that will help stoke that belief.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lane Stadium#College Football#American Football#Acc Network#Notre Dame#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Tennessee Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee fan did the dumbest thing during Pittsburgh game

Tennessee is 1-0 under Josh Heupel, beating Bowling Green last Thursday. On Saturday, the Vols are hosting Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic and hold a 13-7 lead in the second quarter. And, apparently, now they’re ready to take on the No. 1 team in the country. At least that’s...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Extent of Alabama's Will Anderson's injury revealed, per report

Will Anderson left Alabama’s game against Mercer on Saturday afternoon after suffering an apparent knee injury. The injury occurred when a Mercer lineman went low on him for a block, hitting Anderson’s knee with his helmet. As you can see below, the photos of the play look painful. And, indeed,...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Ohio State Football

Ohio State’s defense has been so disappointing this afternoon against Oregon that not even LeBron James can put a positive spin on their performance. During the second half of today’s game, James had a message for the Buckeyes’ defense. He admit that it’s going to be a rough film session for Kerry Coombs’ crew this Sunday.
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Fans Trash Coal Monument

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers look like they will cruise to an easy victory over Long Island today. While it’s a great day to be a Mountaineer, fans have disappointingly thrown trash all over the coal monument outside of Milan Puskar Stadium where the man trip takes place.
Ohio StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Watching an Ohio State Band Member’s Hilarious Stumble Will Give You Second-Hand Embarrassment

In one of today’s marquee college football matchups will the Oregon Ducks making a cross-country trip to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. College football returned to our lives last week and fans are rejoicing for the excitement that football Saturdays bring us. Both the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes expect to be in contention for a playoff spot at the end of this season. Both teams are undefeated on the young season and are pretty evenly matched as they take the field. The result of this game could factor into the college football postseason quite heavily. In other words, this game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks is a pretty big deal. I think you get the picture by now — and both teams know it.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Two Things are Clear as Oklahoma Rolls Over Western Carolina

NORMAN — Two things were entirely predictable on Saturday night at Owen Field. One, the Oklahoma Sooners would show significant improvement from their opening week performance against Tulane. Two, not much can really be taken from that fact. The Sooners, as expected, pounded Western Carolina into oblivion, 76-0, keyed by...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
Blacksburg, VA987thebull.com

Virginia Tech Football Fans Rumble their stadium to register as an Earthquake

College Football is back along with Tailgating and pre-game rituals. Noise is a part of life. Sometimes it’s annoying. And sometimes people revel in it. Virginia Tech football fans are the latter. Last Saturday with almost 70,000 fans in Lane Stadium, in Blacksburg, Virginia, for the Hokies’ game against North Carolina, was one filled with excitement, noise and craziness.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Lantern

Football: Coombs answers criticism following Oregon loss

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs walks off the field before the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Questions surrounded the Buckeyes and their defensive scheme after they allowed over 300 passing yards per game last season — the most in the Big Ten Conference.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s New Uniform

Michigan’s football program has some of the most-classic uniforms in all of college football. The Wolverines will apparently be rocking a new look on Saturday, though. According to social media posts from the Wolverines’ team account, Jim Harbaugh’s program will be rocking an all-blue uniform. Michigan showed off the uniform...

Comments / 0

Community Policy