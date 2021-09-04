Quietest Dishwasher In The World

As we enter the fourth semester of this pandemic, I remind myself of what I have learned over the virtual school year. I filled the summer months of 2020 with home workout videos, self-taught French and countless batches of cookies — anything to keep my mind distracted. I didn’t allow myself to feel self-pity and, instead, admonished myself that I should be more grateful for what I had. I told myself that I was fine. Everything was fine because it had to be. Pretending it wasn’t would only unleash all the ugly emotions from the box that I wished to ignore. Nothing, not even a pandemic, was going to stop me from accomplishing everything on my checklist to pad my resume.