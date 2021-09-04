Defendant faces amended second-degree murder charge in crash that killed Morrison teen

Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press The Noble County Courthouse.

The suspect charged in a fatal collision that killed a Morrison teenager in June received an amended charge by Judge Nikki Leach after the preliminary hearing.

Paul Forsythe was originally charged with first-degree manslaughter and three counts of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury. Thursday afternoon, the charge of manslaughter was upgraded to second-degree murder after the judge said he “struggled” with determining the right charge after hearing testimony.

Forsythe is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a car head-on, killing 17-year-old Madicyn Lewis and injuring Baili Pierce, Norman Lewis and Bo Galloway.

Pierce was the first witness to testify Thursday, after suffering several injuries and undergoing multiple surgeries she is still unable to walk and is in a wheelchair. Thursday morning she told the court what happened the night of the fatal collision. As she was testifying to what happened, there wasn’t a dry eye in the courtroom.

Pierce said she was following the car in front of her, when they took a hard right into the ditch, causing her to slow down. After seeing headlights in her lane, she took a hard left and was struck in the passenger side by Forsythe, she said.

She showed the judge and the court the scars from her injuries she sustained in the collision. She began to cry as she told everyone she isn’t able to walk, cook or play with her child.

“I’m physically getting better, but mentally I’m not,” she said.

Pierce was briefly cross-examined by defense counsel Todd Waddell.

Noble County District Attorney Brian Hermanson called Douglas Dickens to the stand. Dickens was the driver in front of Forsythe the night of the collision. He testified that Forsythe was driving erratically and it “looked like he wasn’t paying attention.”

Dickens said he saw the two vehicles coming as Forsythe was attempting to pass their vehicle. In order to prevent a collision, he said he pulled over and stopped his vehicle in order to allow Forsythe to get back into his lane.

Unfortunately, Forsythe continued in the wrong lane and Dickens said Forsythe “never deviated,” though he could have gotten back into his lane.

Dickens wasn’t cross-examined.

One Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, a Perry Police Officer and a Noble County Sheriff Deputy testified to what they saw while on scene, and testified to the demeanor of Forsythe. A paramedic from LifeNet also testified to what she observed.

Devree Shiplett, the mother of Madicyn and Norman took the stand to testify. She teared up as she talked about the death of her daughter and the injuries Norman had. He was an athlete and may never be able to play sports again, she said.

Andrea Galloway, the mother of Bo also took the stand. Bo faced severe injuries from the collision.

“My son has no feeling from the chest down,” she told the court.

Her 15-year-old son may never be able to walk again due to the injuries he sustained, she said. Andrea also teared up as she told the judge her son can’t eat and is fed by a feeding tube, amongst other challenges.

While at OU Medical, Bo was in the Intensive Care Unit for 22 days, and by the time he left for Colorado, his medical record was 2,200 pages.

Andrea told the court her son was able to “do things most men couldn’t do, now he can’t do things toddlers can do.”

After testimony and arguments were heard, Forsythe was bound over for trial court arraignment on the charges of second-degree murder and the DUI causing great bodily injury. His next court appearance is at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22.