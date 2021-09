Fighting on. Angelina Jolie is still hoping that her children will be able to testify in her ongoing custody battle with Brad Pitt after several setbacks. “Angelina feels it’s extremely important that the kids’ feelings about who they want to essentially spend time with are heard,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Oscar winner, 46. “She isn’t forcing the kids to testify. She has taken the advice of the children’s therapists. She is hopeful that going forward, with an impartial and fair judge, the children will be able to testify.”