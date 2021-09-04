CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Scott Lauber: Is J.T. Realmuto's staying power as a workhorse catcher being tested sooner than Phillies expected?

By Scott Lauber, The Philadelphia Inquirer
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Sep. 3—Let's get this out of the way: Only the Phillies know the extent of J.T. Realmuto's right shoulder injury. In the age of COVID-19, with major-league clubhouses closed to reporters, the teams control the flow of information more than ever. If second baseman Jean Segura hadn't spilled a bean last Saturday night by disclosing that "J.T. is dealing with a shoulder problem" (then realizing what he said and trying to minimize it), there wouldn't have been much of a hint.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Joe Mauer
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Andrew Knapp
Person
Iván Rodríguez
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Cardinals#Marlins#National League#Nl#Hall Of Fame#Mets#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBfantasypros.com

J.T. Realmuto doubles, drives in two Friday

Realmuto is also reportedly going to see time at first base going forward with regular first baseman done for the season with an abdomen injury. Most fantasy managers won't be interested in starting Realmuto at first base since he is so valuable at the catcher position, but this is good news in terms of playing time (fewer days off since he won't be catching every day) and keeping him fresh down the stretch.
MLBNBC Sports

J.T. Realmuto sits as Phillies seek lineup protection for Bryce Harper

After going 0 for 8 with four strikeouts the previous two games (both losses) in Milwaukee, J.T. Realmuto was not in the Phillies' starting lineup for the first game of a four-game series against Colorado on Thursday night. "Just a day," manager Joe Girardi said. "He's played every day here....
MLBnumberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto (ankle/shoulder) on first base Thursday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (ankle/shoulder) is back in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Realmuto started once in the previous four games due to ankle and shoulder problems. He is playing first base and hitting cleanup...
MLBnumberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto hitting second for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher / first baseman J.T. Realmuto is starting in Sunday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto will operate first base after Brad Miller was given a break against the Diamondbacks. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Madison Bumgarner, our models project Realmuto to score 12.3 FanDuel points...
MLBnumberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto not in Phillies' lineup Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto is being replaced behind the plate by Rafael Marchan against Diamondbacks starter Humberto Mejia. In 422 plate appearances this season, Realmuto has a .263 batting average with a .798 OPS, 14 home runs,...
MLBphilliesnation.com

J.T. Realmuto leaves Sunday’s game with injury

J.T. Realmuto batted second and played first base for the Phillies on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk, but was lifted from the game in the top of the sixth with left ankle soreness. Like many lineup regulars near the end of...
MLBBleacher Report

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto Day-to-Day After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies star J.T. Realmuto is day-to-day after exiting Sunday's 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks with an ankle injury. Manager Joe Girardi told reporters Realmuto rolled his ankle on his final swing of the game. He finished the contest 1-for-2 with a walk. Realmuto—who was playing first base—was replaced by Brad Miller.
MLBfastphillysports.com

NO REST FOR WEARY JT REALMUTO: PHILS CATCHER AT 1B TODAY

Catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the Phillies starting lineup today at first base. The 30-year-old was due for a day off and has been dealing with a shoulder issue recently, so this should give him the ability to rest the arm while still contributing offensively. Rhys Hoskins is out for...
MLBReporter

McCaffery: Time for J.T. Realmuto to provide Phillies with first-class power

PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto is a best-in-his-era defensive catcher, strong armed and accurate, a pitch-framing artist, a value even at $115,000,000. He hits more than most catchers, has more power than most catchers, has more speed than anyone, catchers and otherwise. He should be a strategic piece in a winning...
MLBnumberfire.com

Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto hitting cleanup in Friday's lineup against Colorado

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is starting in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Realmuto will catch on Friday evening after Rafael Marchan was benched against Colorado. In a righty versus righty matchup against German Marquez, our models project Realmuto to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: Falter’s Future, Trading Nola, and Realmuto

We are back once again with the 97.3 ESPN Phillies mailbag. We take your questions each week and answer them on The Sports Bash with Mike Gill on Tuesday afternoons. Send your questions anytime to @FrankKlose on Twitter. Bailey Falter: long term is it better to turn him back into...
MLBnumberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto taking seat for Phillies against Colorado

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. The Phillies appear to be giving Realmuto a maintenance day. Rafael Marchan is replacing Realmuto behind the plate and batting eighth. Brad Miller is moving into the cleanup spot.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Players the Phillies will likely move on from in 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies had been hotter than black leather car seats in the summer sun coming into this weekend series against the Marlins but again failed to gain ground as their Miami struggles continued. This series once again threw into sharp focus the problems that have prevented the Phillies from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Around the Horn: Adam Wainwright’s extension and more MLB rumors

We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy