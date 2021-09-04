Scott Lauber: Is J.T. Realmuto's staying power as a workhorse catcher being tested sooner than Phillies expected?

Sep. 3—Let's get this out of the way: Only the Phillies know the extent of J.T. Realmuto's right shoulder injury. In the age of COVID-19, with major-league clubhouses closed to reporters, the teams control the flow of information more than ever. If second baseman Jean Segura hadn't spilled a bean last Saturday night by disclosing that "J.T. is dealing with a shoulder problem" (then realizing what he said and trying to minimize it), there wouldn't have been much of a hint.