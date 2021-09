Sep. 3—A man wearing a black coat on a cool, damp Friday walked to crates with whimpering dogs, stressed from two flights starting in southern Louisiana. He handed them treats and whispered a calming greeting before doors were closed on vans, trucks and SUVs preparing to take them to Guernsey, Wyoming, Spearfish, Hot Springs and Rapid City and around 1,500 miles from the wake of Hurricane Ida.