Triumph Veterans Fuel 3-0 Win Against Toronto
Walker, Donnelly score as Greenville gets first win in nearly two months. Greenville SC - As the calendar turned to September, the Greenville Triumph took their first step to put a rough August behind them with a 3-0 throttling of Toronto FC II at Legacy Early College on Saturday night. The victory marked Greenville's first win since July 4th and provided a huge shot in the arm to the playoff hopes of the defending League One champions.www.greenvilletriumph.com
