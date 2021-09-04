CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triumph Veterans Fuel 3-0 Win Against Toronto

Cover picture for the articleWalker, Donnelly score as Greenville gets first win in nearly two months. Greenville SC - As the calendar turned to September, the Greenville Triumph took their first step to put a rough August behind them with a 3-0 throttling of Toronto FC II at Legacy Early College on Saturday night. The victory marked Greenville's first win since July 4th and provided a huge shot in the arm to the playoff hopes of the defending League One champions.

