Triumph Veterans Fuel 3-0 Win Against Toronto

Kick off: 7:00 PM EST, Triumph Stadium @ Legacy Early College, Greenville, SC. A renewed attack: Though the Triumph don't have much to show for it lately, there are signs the attack is rounding to form. Greenville tallied 16 shots last week at Tucson, including three on target. A Don Smart goal in stoppage time broke their scoring drought, and Greenville added to their pool of attackers this week with the signing of Nico Brown from the Maryland Bobcats. With Alex Morrell and Jesus Ibarra potentially returning to the fold this weekend as well, Greenville could be in for a breakout against a Toronto team that's vulnerable in transition.