A’s Starling Marte removed from game after being hit in head with pitch

By Shayna Rubin
Oroville Mercury-Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland A’s outfielder Starling Marte was removed from Friday’s game after being hit in the head with a fifth-inning pitch by Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alex Manoah. The ball hit the brim of Marte’s helmet. Marte stayed in the game, taking his base and scoring on Matt Olson’s RBI...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skye Bolt
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Josh Harrison
Person
Starling Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland A
