CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Hany Mukhtar tallies twice as Nashville downs NYCFC

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Hany Mukhtar scored twice and host Nashville SC benefited from an own goal by New York City FC to cruise to a 3-1 victory on Friday. Joe Willis finished with six saves for Nashville SC (9-2-11, 38 points), who improved to 8-0-6 at home this season. The Music City representatives also moved past Orlando City into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, although the Lions host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Dax Mccarty
Person
Randall Leal
Person
Alistair Johnston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nycfc#Nashville Sc#United States#Nycfc#Nashville Sc#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLStalesbuzz.com

NYCFC topple league-best New England Revolution

Valentin Castellanos scored two goals and host New York City FC stymied the red-hot New England Revolution with a 2-0 victory on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. Maximiliano Moralez assisted on both goals as NYCFC (10-6-4, 34 points) improved to 8-2-1 at home. NYCFC is 5-1-2 in their past eight overall matches.
MLSthebentmusket.com

Recap: Revolution 0 - NYCFC 2

The New England Revolution looked to extend their unbeaten run to ten games as they traveled to the Bronx to take on NYCFC at Yankee Stadium. The Revs came into Saturday’s matchup on the heels of an emphatic 4-1 victory at home in their previous matchup against FC Cincinnati with the help of goals from Tajon Buchanan, Ema Boateng, and Adam Buksa.
MLShudsonriverblue.com

FT: NYCFC 2, New England 0

78’: Double change! Alfredo Morales comes on for Keaton Parks, Cacha Acevedo comes on for Jesus Medina. City is obviously trying to ice this one. 55’: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAALLLLL!!! Tay grabs a brace!. Maxi Moralez delivers the goods again! The Little Genius receives the ball wide right, delivers an inch perfect cross...
MLSYES Network

NYCFC hits road to face Nashville

New York City FC are on the road Friday night as they face off against Nashville SC. Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…. New York City FC have kept three clean sheets in their last five MLS games, but Friday’s game will be a test of the team’s defensive depth.
MLSSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Castellanos scores twice, NYCFC blanks New England 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentine Castellanos converted a pair of point-blank shots on exquisite feeds from Maximiliano Moralez to lift New York City FC to a 2-0 win over the league-leading New England Revolution on Saturday night. The winner, in the 31st minute, was a brilliant header flicked over the...
New York City, NYnycfc.com

Esports | Chris Holly Departs NYCFC

New York City FC can today confirm that Esports player Chris Holly has departed the club. Holly was the club’s first-ever Esports signing after joining the Club in April 2017. The Haitian-born New Yorker has been a fantastic representative for NYCFC and enjoyed his first major success in 2019 when he lifted the first-ever eChampions League trophy in Madrid, Spain.
MLShudsonriverblue.com

How NYCFC Will Cope With Their Defensive Dilemma

An exciting time has arrived for soccer fans around the globe, as World Cup qualifying begins during the September FIFA International Break. Top players leave their clubs to represent their country as they begin their quest to play on the game’s biggest stage, and the club game largely is put on hold.
MLSmainstreet-nashville.com

Analysis: Nashville SC knocks around NYCFC

Two goals in quick succession followed by a brawl that ended in two ejections gave plenty of excitement to the fans at Nissan Stadium on Friday night. Nashville SC defeated New York City FC 3-1 on “Kick Childhood Cancer” night, which raised funds and awareness for childhood cancer programs, such as Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
MLSnycfc.com

Match Recap | New England Revolution 2-1 NYCFC

New England Revolution Goals: Boateng 21’, Buchanan 65'. New York City FC were on the road this weekend as they took on New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. The Boys in Blue took an early lead after a well worked goal allowed Santiago Rodríguez to convert. They were unfortunately pegged back in the 21st minute by Ema Boateng. NYCFC were reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute when Alfredo Morales collected his second yellow card. The hosts then took the lead through substitute Tajon Buchanan.
MLSnashvillesc.com

Don't Miss Our Pre-match Party before Nashville SC vs NYCFC

Join us at Hard Rock Cafe on Lower Broadway Friday, September 3rd before our match against New York City FC as our Boys in Gold look to remain undefeated at home. Come celebrate with The Nashville SC street team, ESPN Radio, and 102.9 The Buzz. What: Nashville SC vs. New...
NHLKansas City Star

Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville SC against Montreal following 2-goal showing

Nashville SC (9-2-11) vs. CF Montreal (8-7-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +127, Nashville SC +190, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville SC into a matchup with Montreal after scoring two goals against New York City FC. Montreal put together an 8-13-2 record overall in...
MLSfccincinnati.com

Match Preview: FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati look to bounce back in front of the home fans in a weekend clash against Toronto FC. The Orange and Blue have faced Toronto once already this season, winning 2-0 in a road match played at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium. With 13 matches to go in the regular season,...
MLSspectrumnews1.com

FC Cincinnati aims to break 3-game slide when it plays Toronto FC

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati looks to break a three-game skid with a win against Toronto FC. FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall a season ago while going 2-5-4 at home. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game. Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall and 6-3-2 on the...
MLSThe Mane Land

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United

A busy week of soccer continues as Orlando City travels north to take on Atlanta United in the last of three regular season games between the two teams. The Lions will look to make it two wins out of three and stay undefeated against the Five Stripes, who will be in their second game under new coach Gonzalo Pineda.
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 22, Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United

After a brief international break Minnesota United begins what both Adrian Heath and Ethan Finlay agreed is the biggest week of the season with a trip to Seattle to face the first place Sounders. In this wildly compressed and strangely paced season Minnesota has a congested September with another pair of three-game weeks, and during the first week Minnesota faces three of the four teams that sit in front of them in the standings - at Seattle on Saturday, at Sporting Kansas City mid-week, and at home against the LA Galaxy on the weekend. Heading into the final stretch of the season the gap between the top four, with the Colorado Rapids the only team of that group that Minnesota isn’t playing in September, and the middle of the pack is holding: Minnesota sits 5 points behind fourth place LA Galaxy but only 6 points ahead of 11th place FC Dallas. With a game in hand against Seattle and the Galaxy and two games in hand against Kansas City the gap to the top four may not be as big as it seems, yet this week remains Minnesota’s best on the field chance to move into contention for a home playoff game and separate themselves from the middling bunch.
MLSdynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo break winless streak in dominant win over Austin FC

Houston Dynamo FC finally broke their winless streak which had extended to 16 games. They did it well by besting the visiting Austin FC in commanding fashion with a 3-0 win at BBVA Stadium. Houston looked in control for most of the game with their tactics working well on both sides of the ball.
MLSWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Stefan Frei returns as Sounders blank Minnesota in 1-0 win

SEATTLE — Stefan Frei estimated he slept two hours the eve of the Sounders FC’s match Saturday. It was a welcomed restlessness as he counted down the hours before his first start since May due to a knee injury that developed blood clots. “Butterflies are important because it shows that...
MLSfccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati earn dominant first win at TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati earned the club’s first win at TQL Stadium Saturday night with a dominant 2-0 win over Toronto FC. FC Cincinnati improve to 4-10-8 (20 points) for the season. Toronto FC sit at 15 points (3-14-6) and at the bottom of the Eastern Conference Standings. Brenner’s goal scored in...
MLSSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Inter Miami CF visits Toronto FC after 2 straight shutout wins

Inter Miami CF (8-9-5) vs. Toronto FC (3-14-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +115, Inter Miami CF +215, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF comes into a matchup against Toronto FC after recording two straight shutout wins. Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall during the 2020...

Comments / 0

Community Policy