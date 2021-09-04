CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short-handed Revs hold on to edge Union

Matt Polster scored in the 33rd minute and the 10-man New England Revolution held on for the 1-0 victory over the host Philadelphia Union on Friday. Arnor Traustason received two yellow cards within four minutes, resulting in the Revs midfielder's ejection in the 59th minute. This left New England down a man for much of the second half, though the Revolution (16-4-4, 52 points) and goalkeeper Brad Knighton withstood the Union's late pressure.

