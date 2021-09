It is only mid September but the changing of the leaves has already begun in extreme northern Minnesota. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today from International Falls, Minnesota. She says she is seeing many signs of fall there with the beginning of fall colors. Hayes described driving into town seeing an orange/red archway due to the changing of the leaves. She says fall may look a little different this year due to the drought. Hayes says the drought has caused some trees to lose their leaves early because of the stress they are under.