AP sources: Big 12 moving quickly to add 4 new members

Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 63 voters in the college football AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Iowa: Iowa was our team “on the rise” last week and makes it back-to-back honors (with an honorable mention to Oregon). The Hawkeyes’ dominance over rival Iowa State continued Saturday with a sixth straight win with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line. Iowa scored a 27-17 win over No. 9 Iowa State, one week after beating No. 17 Indiana, 34-6. Iowa’s defense is nasty, and so is the Hawkeyes’ résumé. I moved Iowa from No. 7 to No. 3 on my ballot. Also moving into the top five is Oregon at No. 4 (up from No. 12) after a 31-24 win at Ohio State, one of the nation’s most impressive early-season victories, especially considering the Ducks were playing without star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.