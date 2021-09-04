CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP sources: Big 12 moving quickly to add 4 new members

The Big 12 is moving quickly on an expansion plan that could have the conference at 12 schools after Texas and Oklahoma leave, with BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston as the "most intriguing" candidates. Three people familiar with the Big 12's talks say the eight schools being left behind...

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

