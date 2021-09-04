CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Should I travel during Labor Day Weekend? Southeast Health physician says be cautious

By Alex Valdez
mypanhandle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning unvaccinated people not to travel during the Labor Day weekend. Southeast Health Chief Medical Officer, George Narby, said both vaccinated and unvaccinated people need to be very cautious this upcoming weekend. Narby said every holiday that has...

www.mypanhandle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Cdc#Thanksgiving#Health Care#Southeast Health#Cdc#Covid#Wdhn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Posted by
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With new data coming out daily about COVID and vaccines, it's understandable that you'd be confused about how to stay safe now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper yesterday to discuss booster shots, kids and other pieces of life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 pieces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Vaccine Protects You Most Against Severe COVID, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, there have been a rising number of breakthrough COVID infections reported, from celebrities like Reba McEntire to government officials. While the vast majority of these cases are mild, there is still a small chance that vaccinated individuals can be hospitalized with COVID and even not survive an infection. With breakthrough cases, studies have found that certain factors like age and underlying conditions make you more likely to develop a severe infection, but new research has shown that which vaccine you got could play a role as well.
KidsPosted by
Deseret News

Parents urged to hold off on ‘off-label’ COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 12

Now that one of the COVID-19 vaccines is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, should shots be sought out for children younger than 12?. Not yet, experts say, even though federally approved medicines — like the Pfizer vaccine that’s available to anyone 12 and older — can be prescribed “off-label” for different age groups, conditions or other indications than spelled out by authorities.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

CDC Issues Warning About Labor Day Weekend Travel During COVID-19 Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have travel plans this Labor Day weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you may want to reconsider. The suggestion is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. They say the unvaccinated shouldn’t travel and the vaccinated should consider their risk. And when it comes to public gatherings indoors, everyone should wear a mask unless outside with others who are fully vaccinated. North Texas health experts say the guidance especially applies to people in our area. “Those preventative measures in the short term, are what we can control,” said Steve Miff, the CEO of Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. He says they’ve seen encouraging data that Dallas County has had a decrease in positive active cases, but that it’s unclear if Labor Day weekend will be the last holiday needing covid protocols. He says typically a peak lasts around two months, and that hopefully we will be on the decline soon, but a lot of the trends depend on our own actions and decisions to gather. “We need to continue to vaccinate and that’s what is going to continue to carry us through the fall holidays and the winter potential peaks,” Miff said.
TravelKRON4

Big travel surge expected for Labor Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People are taking off for the Labor Day holiday weekend at SFO, but the CDC is asking a specific group of people to stay home. Right now at SFO there are flights leaving to Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix, and many other cities just within the next hour.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to be offered to Americans beginning September 20, health officials say

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN US health officials and medical experts announced in a joint statement on Wednesday that booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be offered this fall, subject to authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration and sign off from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are prepared to offer The post Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to be offered to Americans beginning September 20, health officials say appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy