CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Brad Pitt Admits Getting ‘Cranky,’ Changing Fashion Style For Only One Reason

By Kate Hill
enstarz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was widely known that Brad Pitt was such a style icon and heartthrob in the '90s; however, the A-list celebrity once admitted that at his 57 years of age, he is "exhausted" for being one. The actor has become an ideal icon for every man and a dream man...

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Christina Applegate
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Juliette Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Coffee Machine#Jeans#Esquire Magazine#Leica#Cranky#De Longhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPeople

Angelina Jolie Says Deciding to Divorce Brad Pitt Was a Decision She Did Not Make 'Lightly'

Angelina Jolie is speaking out about her divorce and lengthy custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," the Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian, 46, said in a new interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Kids: Meet The 6 Children She Shares With Brad Pitt

What to know about Angelina Jolie’s six children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. After over a decade together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, ushering in contentious divorce proceedings and custody battles for their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. While public interest in the famous kids has always been high, the siblings have been even more so thrust into the spotlight as their parents work things out in the court. At present, the former couple share joint custody of their minor children, a decision Angelina, 46, has been working to overturn in order to receive sole custody.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie: Instagram win against Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie’s Instagram account is not even a day old. Nevertheless, she has already broken a record set by Jennifer Aniston. Angelina Jolie’s (46, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) Instagram account is not even a day old, but it already has 5.4 million followers. Just within the first hour after the profile of the US actress went online, according to the British “The Sun”, an unbelievable 1.7 million users of the social media platform clicked on the corresponding button to follow her. Jolie is sure to set a new record – and a triumph over her eternal rival Jennifer Aniston (52, “Friends”).
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

The 14 Celebrities Who Have the Most Kids

It seems more and more common that celebrities are having children later in life, and for many of them, that means having smaller families. But there are also those Hollywood broods that really blow our minds. Some stars subscribe to the "more the merrier" philosophy when it comes to children, even expanding their families into the double digits. Read on for the celebrities who have the most kids and to find out more about their (probably pretty chaotic) family lives.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie denounces Brad Pitt for vicarious violence: what is it?

A while ago Brangelina was one of the most talked about names in Hollywood. This nickname was the one given to the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who starred in one of the cutest romances in the industry. After playing the Sr. & Sra. Smith The actors began a relationship that ended five years ago after having six children together.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie With Amazing Chemistry Getting Cozy Again!

Are You Brad Pitt Margot RobbieDating? According to one report, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood-stars are reviving their love affair. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Woman’s Day, Pitt and Robbie can’t stay away from one another. They’re set to collaborate once more in BabylonFilming has begun in Los Angeles for the film, according to a source. A source says, “There’s an obvious connection between them.”According to the source, the two were linked in rumors several years ago. “because they were always flirting with each other.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New Report Disputes Claims Angelina Jolie Made About Brad Pitt And Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie has been a bit more in the limelight recently as her divorce to Brad Pitt continues, her new movie Eternals begins to gear up for release and her new book Know Your Rights gains momentum. Oh yeah, and now that she's on Instagram too.The actress recently spoke out about her new book specifically in a recent interview, talking about how she felt assaulted by Harvey Weinstein and “hurt” by Brad Pitt for working with him. Now, we’ve heard from Weinstein and sources close to Pitt on the matter.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Jennifer Aniston's dating history

Nosy could be our middle name, so when it comes to looking into people's dating histories, we're all over it. Whether it's Timothee Chalamet or Kendall Jenner; we're willing to do some digging. Here's a look back at Jennifer Aniston's dating history, from her marriage to Brad Pitt to *those* David Schwimmer dating rumours.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angelina Jolie details agonising Brad Pitt and Harvey Weinstein story

Angelina Jolie has shared how Brad Pitt's decision to work with Harvey Weinstein "hurt", despite her calls for him to not work with the disgraced former producer. The actress opened up on her experiences with Harvey, who was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, and who faces further charges in California and the UK.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer ‘Getting Serious’ Per Report

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating? One tabloid insists the Friends co-stars have taken their romance off-screen and are getting serious. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Go ‘From Co-Stars To Couple’?. This week, New Idea reports Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are taking their famous romance...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie + Brad Pitt: do you set a sad record?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been officially separated since September 2016. They are not divorced to this day – and that costs. They bargain and bargain and bargain: Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 45, just can’t get anywhere on custody and divorce. Legal experts from Los Angeles say what they think of it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy